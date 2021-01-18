Health Ministry Reports Two Fatalities Due To Heart Failure Post-vaccination On January 16

As Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination drive continues across India, Union Health Ministry on Monday, stated that two beneficiaries have died after vaccination - both due to heart failure. The first fatality - a 46-year-old hospital ward boy in Uttar Pradesh has been ruled out due to vaccination, while the post-mortem of the second fatality - a 43-year-old hospital employee in Karanataka is still pending. With 1,48,266 vaccinated on Monday, the country's total vaccinated figures rose up to 3,81,305.

Health Ministry: 2 deaths after vaccination

The health ministry also stated that there have been 580 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) till date with 7 hospitalisations - Delhi (3), Uttarakhand (1), Chhatisgarh (1), Karnataka (2). All are under observation at various government hospitals. The fatality in UP's Moradabad was vaccinated on 16 January and died on 17 January and the fatality in Karnataka's Bellary was vaccinated on 16 January and died on 18 January. Both were administered Serum Institute of India (SII)'s COVISHIELD vaccine.

Details of fatalities post-immunisation

As per reports, Moradabad hospital employee Mahipal Singh died due to a heart attack a day after he was administered the vaccine jab. A post-mortem conducted by a 3-doctor panel concluded that the death was due to a cardiopulmonary disease - pockets of pus in lungs, enlarged heart, stated the health officials. His death has been ruled out due to vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Ballari health official who was administered the vaccine jab on January 16 and complained of chest pain before he died due to cardiopulmonary failure, concluded health officials. While his post-mortem is planned for today at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bellary, Karnataka health minister Sudhakar revealed, "He had undergone ECG and was also a diabetic for the last 11 years. He had no side effects post taking the vaccine. Doctors tried to give emergency health care but he did not respond to treatment."

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive is underway in 3350 centres in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

