'I Am Proud': Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Speaks About 1992 Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of the historic Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has expressed that he is proud of the fact that he refrained from ordering firing on 'kar sewaks' who had assembled around the Babri Masjid in 1992. The BJP leader stated that he had made this decision as it would have caused immediate unrest across the country. Singh highlighted that he is proud that no 'Kar sewak' was killed during the ruckus in 1992.

'I have no regrets'

"In the light of the situation that had developed in Ayodhya, I had then ordered in writing that firing should not be done at the three lakh kar sewaks and other ideas should be used to control them. I had made this decision because if there was firing then several people would have lost their lives. Since people had come from around the country, violence would have caused immense unrest in the state and the country. I am proud that no kar sewak was killed during the time. I have no regrets that the state government fell for the cause of Lord Ram as I have immense faith in him," Kalyan Singh told ANI.

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony on August 5, Kalyan Singh remarked that the occasion is of immense pride and happiness for him. He highlighted, "In 1528, foreign invader Babar's commander Mir Baqi had demolished the Ram temple and made the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. This was not made for spiritual purposes but to humiliate Hindus. The struggle continued for 500 years and after that, the temple is being made."

The 88-year-old BJP leader recently appeared before a CBI special court in connection with the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. The CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court's power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of the accused. Other alleged accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and senior BJP leaders MM Joshi, are yet to be examined at this stage.

Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Ayodhya on August 2 to review preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. This is the Chief Minister's second visit before the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir on August 5. Along with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh are set to accompany him, sources say.

(With ANI Inputs)