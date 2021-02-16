SC Directs AIIMS Gorakhpur To Conduct Exams For 11 Students Whose Attendance Was Low

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations for 11 first-year students whose attendance was low due to Covid-19. The Supreme Court said that the administration should conduct the examination of 11 petitioners and students of similar status. If students pass the exam then they should be promoted to the next class. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, in its order, directed AIIMS Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations.

Big Relief for AIIMS Students

The Apex Court had asked, 'now what are the options available for the students. The AIIMS lawyer replied that the students are in their first year and now they should appear in the examinations to be held in October. Since it was just a matter of students' attendance, the bench decided to protect their one year. Justice Rao after giving his judgment asserted that this decision should not be taken as an example. The decision was made under the exceptional situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Gujarat HC Says Mask Rule Violators Will Render Community Service At COVID-19 Care Centres

Also Read: In Bharti Singh-Haarsh Case, NCB Seeks Custodial Interrogation, Cancellation Of Their Bail

AIIMS students move Apex Court

Eleven students of AIIMS Gorakhpur had moved the Apex Court seeking its direction to allow them to sit in the first-year examinations. The students had filed the petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution seeking appropriate directions to the concerned authorities. During the hearing, Nedumpar, the counsel for one of the petitioners, had said that his client had sufficient attendance and should be allowed to appear in the examination. Opposition party lawyer Uditya Banerjee had said that student attendance was 60% before covid-19 lockdown and after the resumption, he appeared in only four classes. In response to that, the student replied that he couldn't attend the online classes as he comes from a remote area. He added, "if I could attend four online classes, why would I intentionally leave other classes."

Also Read: Roshni Act Scam: Former J&K Minister & NC Neta Prem Sagar Aziz Among Beneficiaries

Also Read: HC Calls For Report From District Courts On Requisite Infra For Holding Hybrid Hearings