SC Gives Centre Till Sunday To Respond On Plea Seeking 4G Internet Restoration In J&K

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai on Tuesday directed Centre to submit an affidavit citing reasons of restricting internet speed in J&K to 2G. Foundation for Media Professionals' in its plea has assailed an order of the J&K administration on March 26 that restricted to the internet speed to 2G only in the UT. The apex court said that it will take up the case on April 28 and asked the Central government to file the reply by Sunday (April 27).

While hearing the case, Justice Ramana asked about the suo motu taken J&K HC and the subsequent notice issued by it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded saying that he need to take instructions on that and sought for a week's time. The Court also heard two other matters on the same issue - J&K private school association matter and Adv Soayib Qureshi matter. When told by Justice Ramana to 'expeditiously' file the reply for the notice issued, Attorney General KK Venugopal explained that it is a 'very serious issue' and cited 'militancy'.

Netas demand restoration of 4G

Earlier when first Covid case was reported from the valley, NC patron Farooq Abdullah wrote to PM Modi, to direct the J&K administration to restore 4G internet services in the valley. He pointed out that with the restrictions imposed in the Valley, post abrogation of Article 370, students of the Union Territory were already finding it difficult to study. With the additional restrictions imposed in the Valley to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19), he said it was impossible for students and people to work/study from home without fast internet services. His son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also raised the issue on the very day he was released.

Extension of 2G internet services

The restriction on mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir was extended by authorities until April 15, despite the soaring demand for high speed 4G mobile data services in the thick of the global Coronavirus outbreak. The order dated April 3 cited 'misuse of data services' and spread of provocative videos to induce terrorism for the extension of internet speed restrictions.

Justifying its order for the extension, the J&K administration cited intelligence inputs of attempts by 'anti-national elements' to propagate ideologies through the transmission of fake news to cause discontent and coordinate acts of terror. It further claimed that the change in domicile law in J&K to have the 'potential to be exploited' as one of its reasons for the order. The J&K authorities insisted that it did not pose 'any hindrance to the fight against COVID-19.' The order said the directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to April 15.

