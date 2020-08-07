Mumbai Police To Submit Sushant's Probe Details In A Sealed Cover In Supreme Court

In a major development in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Mumbai Polie has informed the Supreme Court that it will submit the details of their investigation in a sealed cover. This means that the details of the probe done by the Mumbai Police will not be in the public domain.

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government, filed an affidavit before the top court in response to Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai after Sushant's father filed an FIR against her. The Bihar government in its affidavit has told the Supreme Court that Rhea Chakraborty and her family members have painted a false picture of Sushant’s mental health after “grabbing” crores of rupees from him. The petition says that Rhea Chakrabarty got into a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput with ulterior motives of grabbing the late actor's money. It also accuses Rhea of having overdosed Sushant.

Moreover, Centre slammed Mumbai Police for their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The counsel of Central government told the Bombay High Court that the way in which they are handling this probe is 'questionable.' The Centre also objected to the Bihar IPS officer's 'forcible quarantine' in Mumbai and said that the other police officials were not met with such treatment. Centre informed the Court that CBI has registered an FIR in the matter after a notification was issued by the Central government.

SC pulls up Mumbai police

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex Court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

