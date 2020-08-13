Chikmagalur: SDPI Allegedly Vandalize Shankaracharya Statue In Attempt To Incite Violence

Just a day after violence broke out on the streets of Bengaluru, another act aimed at triggering communal violence took place around 240 kilometres away from Karnataka's capital. On Wednesday night, a few miscreants tried to cover a Shankaracharya statue in Chikmagalur's Sringeri with a flag of SDPI. The miscreants allegedly belonging to the SDPI, the same group accused of causing violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

SP Hakal Akshay Machhindra has conformed to Republic that there was an attempt to cover the statue, but the flag fell on top of it instead. The investigation is currently underway in the case and an FIR is also expected to be lodged. The police is currently examining the CCTV footage in an attempt to nab the culprits.

Section 144 extended in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15. The decision comes in the wake of violence which took place on Tuesday night over a derogatory social media post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

