Shahjahanpur Jail Superintendent Found Guilty For Facilitating Satsang For Asaram Bapu

In a big development on Saturday, three officials of the Shahjahanpur District Jail were found guilty of facilitating an event inside the prison glorifying rape convict Asaram Bapu. This was based on a probe conducted by Deputy Inspector General (Jails) RN Pandey after a man whose daughter was raped by the self-styled godman lodged a complaint. The event on December 21, 2020, entailed the distribution of blankets and prasad to the prison inmates besides a Satsang being held during which the rape convict's photo was placed. The father of the rape victim had alleged that this was an attempt to refurbish Asaram's image.

The indicted officials include the jail superintendent, jailor and a prison guard. While departmental action has been initiated against the guard, the probe report against the superintendent and jailor has been sent to the DG (Prison) for further action. The investigation discovered that the two persons whom the jail superintendent held responsible for conducting the function did not attend it in the first place. As there was no entry of the names of those who held the event in the entry register, departmental action has also been initiated against the security guards on duty at the prison gate.

Conviction in a rape case

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The chargesheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favours. Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. The self-styled godman's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014.

Through the years, Asaram moved 12 bail applications, of which 6 were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.

(With PTI inputs)