Should Be Ready To Quarantine 5-10 Lakh People If Needed: UP CM Yogi Readies State

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting with his COVID-19 management Team-11 in the state where he asked officials to step up the preparedness regarding the shelter homes and quarantine facilities. The Uttar Pradesh CM stated that shelter homes should be ready to house around 5-10 lakh people in case the need arises and people need to be quarantined. This comes shortly after Yogi Adityanath asked his officials to track down the stranded daily-wage workers who hail from UP and draw up a plan to bring them back.

Yogi Adityanath also directed that all district magistrates needed to ensure that social distancing was being followed at the quarantine centers ensuring that proper cleanliness was mantained in these shelter homes with special regards to the toilet systems.

Along with this Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions to send the Commissioner of Basti, the IG of Basti, and a medical officer to Sant Kabir Nagar in the state after a positive case emerged in Maghar.

No Public Gathering Allowed Till June 30

Another major decision that was taken in the Team 11 meeting by Yogi Adityanath was to extend the ban on public gathering in the state till June 30 owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. The office of the UP CM confirmed this decision revealing that all officers have been briefed regarding this. Further decisions will be taken depending on the situation, as per the UP CMO. India is currently under lockdown till May 3.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases were reported in UP on Saturday as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in UP to 1,621. Among the total people infected as of date, 247 have recovered and 25 have passed away.

