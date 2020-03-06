Shillong: Curfew Imposed After 9 Pm On March 5 After Violent Clashes

Another curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and its adjourning areas with effect on Thursday from 9 pm till 5 am on Friday, following violent clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals. Earlier, a curfew was imposed on Wednesday after the clashes on February 28, where one person was killed.

A police statement read, "Curfew will be relaxed in Police Bazar areas from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday. The curfew will be relaxed in Bara Bazar areas from 5 am to 1 pm on Friday." The statement further stated that the curfew will be imposed in Sohra areas from 6 pm on March 5 till 8 am on Friday and will be relaxed from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday. Moreover, curfew will be imposed in Shella areas from 2 pm on March 5 till 10 am on Friday and will be relaxed from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday.

Internet restored in Meghalaya

According to the police, "Mobile internet has been restored in all districts of Meghalaya from 10 am today. The situation in the state is normal and under close watch."

Meanwhile, the police stated that they had received information on Thursday regarding one person being stabbed by miscreants. Identified as Sanidul Islam, he was reportedly stabbed in Mawkhar, Shillong. Further, the victim received head and abdomen injuries and is reportedly out of danger.

About the clashes

On February 28, the Khasi Students' Union was holding a public meeting in the Ichamati area of Shylla in East Khasi hills. It was a pro-Inner Line Permit meeting, something the KSU has been demanding for the more than two decades. The KSU activists finished the meeting and were almost moving back to their respective places after lunch when suddenly they were attacked by a mob. The violence claimed the life of an activist of the KSU identified as Lurshai Hynniewta.

As soon as the news of the attack on KSU spread, the situation turned tense across the State. The State government acted swiftly and suspended the internet across the State, apart from imposing curfew in Shylla, the epicentre and parts of East Khasi Hills. The rumour-mongering led to further tension in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya on February 29. Curfew was imposed in Shillong as well.

