Vikas Dubey Encounter: Shiv Sena Backs UP Police; Hits Out At Those Demanding Probe

Even as questions are being raised on the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and political parties are demanding an investigation, Shiv Sena has backed the Uttar Pradesh Police. In its Saamana editorial, Shiv Sena has said that those questioning the encounter must meet the families of the martyred Policemen. 8 Policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his associates on the intervening night of July 2, when the Police team reached his hideout in Bikhru village under Chaubeypur Police Station.

Shiv Sena slams those who are questioning Vikas Dubey encounter

In its mouthpiece, Shiv Sena has slammed the Opposition, saying that they should not demoralise the cops in order to practice their right to raise the voice. Congress which is a Shiv Sena's ally in Maharashtra has demanded a probe by a sitting judge and has alleged that UP's Yogi government has staged the encounter to 'hide their secrets.' However, Sena has clearly said that there is no point in grieving the death of a gangster like Vikas Dubey, adding that even if the encounter was staged, the truth is he was a criminal and now he is gone. Shiv Sena has also slammed the human rights group speaking about the rights of a prisoner, saying that they must understand Vikas Dubey was not a social activist or a great leader.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

A day after his arrest from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

However, Uttar Pradesh STF released a statement on the encounter mentioning that he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle, the STF noted that the problem arose when a herd of cattle suddenly came on the road. To avert any untoward incident, the driver of the vehicle who was tired after a long journey, took a sharp turn which resulted in the accident. The note then stated that Dubey attempted to flee as 4 policemen were injured and snatched a pistol from one of the injured personnel. In self-defence, Police fired bullets.

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey was facing 60 criminal cases and was the main accused of the Kanpur encounter. The Kanpur encounter took place in the intervening night of June 2 in which 8 UP Police personnel were killed and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables were killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

