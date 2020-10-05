Shiv Sena Backs AIIMS Leak, Calls Sushant 'characterless' & Hits Out At Kangana In Article

Backing the AIIMS unofficially leaked report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena has launched an attack on BJP for attempting to ‘defame’ the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police over the investigation.

Shiv Sena targeted late Sushant through its mouthpiece Saamana, calling him ‘characterless’ as the AIIMS unofficial report claimed that the actor committed suicide. The ruling party went on to say that SSR could not handle his ‘failures’ and therefore ended his life.

“Now the things are clear by the (unofficial) report of AIIMS, that there is no murder angle. The Maharashtra government should file a case of defamation against channels who insulted Mumbai cops during this investigation,” Shiv Sena said in its Saamana editorial.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further called out actress Kangana Ranaut who has been extremely vocal throughout the investigation into Sushant’s death case. Shiv Sena said the actress who referred to Mumbai as Pakistan is now ‘quiet’ over the controversial Hathras case ‘as if the culprits were her own brother.’ The editorial said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also ‘used’ Sushant’s case to his advantage for the upcoming assembly elections.

The party stated that the investigation led by CBI revealed that SSR was ‘characterless,’ as the drug angle emerged in the case, following the Centre’s intervention. He said, if Bihar police were to investigate the case, Sushant’s family would have been humiliated every day.

Selective Leaks In Sushant case?

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide based on what has selectively been told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence. The CBI is presently analysing the AIIMS opinion along with the evidence in the case to make its own conclusion.

In the course of Republic Media Network’s investigation, several testimonies have been accessed and people have gone on-record claiming Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sushant the night before the actor's death. Individuals have also detailed how the events of Disha Salian's death are intrinsically linked to Sushant's death. Through the Network’s investigation, which was undertaken through a series of interviews and sting operations to uncover the truth, several key persons have stated that they are willing to depose before the CBI if need be.

Big announcement on SSR case today

Republic Media Network is set to reveal explosive final evidence that will turn the tables on the ‘suicide theory’ as being claimed in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has promised that a final truth will be revealed on the network at 10 am on Monday, that will be a rude wake-up call to those celebrating the unofficial leaks that have come out in recent days.

