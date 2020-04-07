Shivraj Singh Chouhan Condemns Attack On Policemen, Warns Miscreants Of Strict Action

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned that strict action and National Security Act will be taken on miscreants attacking the police or officials on coronavirus duty amid lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Chouhan shared an image of two on-duty policemen injured due to an attack on them by unidentified miscreants.

In his tweet, Chouhan said, "Attack on policemen who are trying to save the public day and night from this pandemic will not be tolerated!... It is important to teach a lesson to the goons and miscreants who spread chaos! These goons will be cracked under the National Security Act!"

READ | COVID-19: Four More Die In Indore; MP Toll Goes Up To 18

दिन-रात एक कर जनता को इस महामारी से बचाने में लगे पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा!



"कबूतर" हो या "कचौड़ी", किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा!



अराजकता फैलाने वाले गुंडे-बदमाशों को सबक सिखाना अतिआवश्यक है!



इन गुंडों पर राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी! pic.twitter.com/sKrnWBoaCX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 7, 2020

READ | COVID-19: 4 Men Slapped With NSA For Attacking Health Workers In Indore

The incident

According to reports, on-duty policemen in Bhopal were attacked by some miscreants roaming outside on late on Monday. They attacked the officials with a sharp weapon when police stopped them from roaming outside.

Earlier, a five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on April 1 to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors. The police had arrested seven persons for the alleged attack on Thursday and the district administration has slapped the NSA on four of them, the official said.

The Indore police on Friday detained six more men in connection with the incident. Six more men are being questioned about their involvement in the incident, Indore's Chhatripura police station in-charge Karan Singh Shekhawat said.

READ | Bhopal Put Under Total Lockdown; Only Milk Booths & Pharmacies Allowed; Groceries Closed

READ | 'How Could They!?': Hema Malini Shames Those Who Stone-pelted Healthcare Workers In Indore