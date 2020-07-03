Sena Questions Centre Over Sopore Civilian Killing Despite 'Strong Govt, No Art 370, DeMo'

As the heartwrenching images of a three-year-old child next to his relative's dead body (killed in cross-fire by terrorists) during the encounter in Sopore surfaced, BJP's ally turned foe Shiv Sena has targeted the Centre over the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena in its party mouthpiece Saamana has slammed the Central government reminding them of one of the reasons for carrying out Demonetisation was to end terrorism adding that the Centre has failed in keeping a check on terrorism.

"It was said that demonetisation will control such activities in Kashmir, but it failed, terrorist activities are happening regularly in Kashmir. The fake news business is at its peak in the Valley," the article in Saamana read.

The mouthpiece also expressed doubt and questioned the Centre over the impact of abrogation of article 370, which was said to be instrumental in eliminating terrorism in Kashmir.

"The question is after having a powerful government in Delhi, such activities are still not under control. What happened after the abrogation of 370? It was not beneficial for Kashmiris there. Nothing changed in Kashmir, the situation remains the same," the mouthpiece said in its article.

"If people of BJP are posting images of the child, it is their responsibility to control the situation too," opined the article.

Civilian killed in Sopore

On Wednesday morning, terrorists attacked a joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir police and 179 battalion of CRPF deployed in Model Town area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The terrorist fired indiscriminately on the joint Naka party injuring 4 CRPF personnel and a civilian. While all five injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, the civilian and one CRPF jawan succumbed to their injuries. The other three jawans were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.

The civilian who was killed in the crossfire was accompanied by his 3-year-old grandson to buy some milk when the terrorist attacked. The boy was rescued by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman as he risked his life during ongoing firing by the terrorists. However, a narrative was spread by the opposition, the likes of Mehbooba Mufti by saying that CRPF killed the civilian.

CRPF gives the true story, exposes the narrative

CRPF ADG Zulfiquar Hasan slammed the nefarious attempts made to blame the armed forces for killing the civilian and said that he was killed by terrorists after they opened fire and that it was completely untrue that the CRPF had anything to do with it.

Terrorists who were hiding and firing from a Mosque were replied to in kind by the CRPF personnel. The terrorists fired at Bashir Ahmed Khan's back (Civilian who got killed) as he was attempting to save his grandchild following which the armed forces retaliated while the J&K police saved the child. Further, the CRPF called the killing of the civilian an unfortunate incident and reiterated that the Forces had saved the child and hence the terrorists should be blamed and not the responsible CRPF personnel. Further, the terrorists were armed and equipped as 60 rounds of ammunition were found with the terrorists.