SP MP Azam Khan, Son Abdullah's Bail Plea Rejected By HC In 'fake Birth Certificates' Case

In a setback for Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, Allahabad High Court on Thursday, rejected Khan and his son Abdullah's bail application. The court had reserved its judgment on November 19 after the two sides concluded their arguments in the case of Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate. The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Azam Khan's wife and son, in a case involving fraudulent allotment of the government land to the duo. The court has also asked to conclude the trial of the cheating case against them within a year.

Khan and his family surrendered before a Rampur court and were sent to judicial custody over Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate in March. The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

When asked about the number of cases lodged against him, Khan said, "Entire country knows what is happening to me and my family". The Rampur MP, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma, and former MLA-son Abdullah Azam were shifted to the district jail in Sitapur from Rampur in February. A Rampur BJP leader, Akash Saxena, had lodged an FIR at Gang police station on January 3, 2019, alleging fraud related to Abdullah Azam's two birth certificates and alleged that Azam Khan's son also had two passports and two PAN cards. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh have targetted Khan since they came to power, hoping that the courts would provide justice.

In July, Republic TV accessed two contradicting birth certificates submitted by Abdullah Khan for which the UP police filed an FIR against him. One of the birth certificates which he had used during his election nomination process states his birth date as 30 September 1990 and the other states his birth date as 1 January 1993. Meanwhile, his father- Azam Khan has been slapped with 13 cases against him by the Uttar Pradesh government from the year 2006-2016, in connection with land grabbing.

