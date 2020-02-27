Amid Delhi Violence,Special Police Commissioner Takes Stock Of Situation In Affected Areas

Newly-appointed Special Police Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday night took stock of the situation in violence-hit North East Delhi. As per reports, heavy security has been deployed at several locations in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited the violence-affected areas and spoke to the locals.

Ajit Doval visits violence-hit areas

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, February 26 visited the violence-hit areas in Delhi to review the law and order situation. During the visit, he also communicated with locals in the violence-stricken areas and insisted that they speak directly to the police if they face any problem, as the police will assist them to resolve any issue.

After the visit, Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik along with Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

The Delhi Violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to the recent reports, 22 people have been killed so far in the violence.

Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

