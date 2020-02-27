Delhi Violence: US House Foreign Committee Expresses Grief, Says 'deeply Troubled' By It

The US House Foreign Committee on Wednesday expressed grief over the on-going rampant violence in some parts of the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Committee chairman Eliot Engel said that they are 'deeply troubled' by the increasing number of deaths in the violence. Stating that the right to protest is an important part of democracy, the Committee appealed to the people of Delhi to remain calm.

According to the recent reports, 22 people have been killed so far in the violence that broke out on Sunday in North East Delhi.

Chairman @RepEliotEngel: Deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India over the past couple of days.



The right to protest is a key aspect in democracy, but they must remain peaceful and police must ensure the safety of all.https://t.co/SmVdg1HFD7 — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) February 26, 2020

US Embassy issues security advisory

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday has urged its citizens to be cautious and asked them to avoid all areas of demonstrations. In a notice put up on the Embassy's website, they wrote, "It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas."

Further, the Embassy pointed out a few actions that should be taken by the citizens like- avoiding locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected, keeping a low profile, being aware of their surroundings, and so on. Apart from the US Embassy, France and Russia have also issued an advisory for the same.

Read: Delhi violence result of intelligence failure, hence Home Ministry's failure: Rajinikanth

The Delhi Violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi and Section 144 has been imposed in several affected parts of the state. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area.

Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem on Delhi violence, titles it 'Hell'

Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

Read: NSA Doval intervenes amid Delhi violence; assures citizens there's nothing to fear

Read: 18 FIRs registered, 106 people arrested in connection with Delhi violence: Police