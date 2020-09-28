Sushant Death Case: CBI Issues Statement Amid Delays, Says, ‘no Aspect Ruled Out’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday responded to the backlash regarding its pace in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, saying that it was conducting the investigation 'professionally'. The central investigation agency also added that all aspects of the late actor's death were been looked into and that no aspect had been ruled out as of date.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," said the CBI in an official statement.

SSR's family unhappy with CBI's 'pace'

Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput's family had expressed their 'frustration' over the delay by CBI in probing the late actor's death. Forty days into the investigation, no major breakthrough has been announced by the premier investigating agency even after questioning the accused prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani among others.

SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has also questioned the CBI for not converting Sushant's case from abetment to suicide to murder. "The family very strongly feels that the pace of the investigation has gone very slow. The decision to convert the case from abetment to suicide to murder is not taking place. The AIIMS team is here, the CBI has been in Delhi for a week - but the meeting hasn't taken place, to my knowledge," said Vikas Singh.

Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so. Meanwhile, SSR’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and former staff Ankit Acharya now plan to go on a hunger strike seeking justice and truth over the ‘murder,’ from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

