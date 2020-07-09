When Salman Khan Revealed Why Kangana Ranaut Could Not Act In 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors and he has been seen in several cult classic films over the years. One such film was Maine Pyar Kiya which released in 1989. Kangan Ranaut was very young at that age and became a fan of Salman Khan after seeing the film. After Kangan rose to fame she was seen interacting with Salman during season 7 of Bigg Boss. This is when the duo recreated a famous scene from the film. And the Dabangg actor also talked on why he could not have romanced her back then. Take a look at the clip here to know more.

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut at Bigg Boss 7

When Kangana was on the show, the duo entertained fans a lot. One instance was when Salman hilariously recalled the time when Kangana could not be a part of his film, Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman said that Kangana was just two years old ant that is the reason that the duo could not have been seen in a romantic role. Salman then jokingly expressed that if Kangana would have born early, she could have worked with him in the film. Take a look at the clip here.

In the throwback clip, Kangana and Salman are also seen re-enacting a scene from the film Maine Pyar Kiya. They re-enacted the friendship scene from the film. Kangana also asked Salman questions about the films he has worked in over the years.

On work front

This year, Salman Khan was going to be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was to release on Eid. But the shooting of the film was not completed due to the ongoing pandemic and the release of the film was delayed. It was reported that the film will release after everything is back to normal. This film stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. As for Kangana Ranaut, she is happily spending her time in her hometown in Himachal amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor is next going to be seen in Dhaakad.

