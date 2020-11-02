Kamal Nath Thanks MP CM Shivraj For Busting 'rumour' He Spread On Govt Staff's Retirement

Campaigning for the by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh ended on Sunday evening. On the last day of campaigning, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath accused the BJP dispensation in the state of reducing the retirement age of Class-IV government employees, which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dubbed as a "rumour".

'This decision will create a crisis'

In a tweet, Kamal Nath said the ruling BJP has brought down the age of retirement of Class-IV employees from 62 years to 60 years, prompting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to issue a clarification about it. "The decision by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to reduce the retirement age of Class IV employees from 62 years to 60 years again. This is deception with Class IV employees. This decision will create a crisis for them," Nath said in a tweet.

शिवराज सरकार द्वारा चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र 62 वर्ष से घटाकर पुनः 60 वर्ष करने का फ़ैसला चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों के साथ धोखा है।

इस निर्णय से उनके सामने संकट खड़ा होने वाला है। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 1, 2020

Chouhan replied to the Congress leader's tweet saying, "You are spreading rumours seeing the imminent defeat of Congress (in the by-elections). This disgusting work can only be done by you and your party."

'Kamal Nath is spreading rumours'

Chouhan said that the state government's order was only meant for the temporary class-four employees appointed in the minister's staff. "On the contrary, the state government has increased the age limit for such employees (appointed in minister's staff during their tenure) to 60-years, which was so far 40- years," he said.

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री होते हुए भी ट्वीट करने से पहले आपने ये जानना भी उचित नहीं समझा की जो अधिसूचना सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा जारी की गई है, वह मंत्रीगण की निजी स्थापना में मंत्रीगण द्वारा अपने कार्यकाल तक के लिए रखे जाने वाले अस्थाई चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियो से संबंधित है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 1, 2020

Later in the day, the state government's General Administration Department issued a clarification in this regard. It said that there is no change in the age limit for Class IV employees, except for those appointed temporarily in the minister's staff during their tenure.

Kamal Nath later thanked the government for the clarification and said that the Congress would continue to fight for the rights of the employees.

प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों का भ्रम दूर करने के लिये धन्यवाद।



कांग्रेस सदैव कर्मचारी भाइयों के साथ है , उनके हितो के साथ हम कभी समझौता होने नहीं देंगे , उनके हितो पर कुठाराघात होने नहीं देंगे , उनके हितो के लिये सदैव संघर्षरत रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/1NtWn6hX3l — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 1, 2020

Madhya Pradesh bypolls

By-elections are being held in 25 seats in MP as sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. They are now in the fray as BJP candidates, while in three other seats the by-election was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators. For the first time in the history of the state, 28 Assembly seats in the 230-member House are going to bypolls in one go. A total of 355 candidates, including 12 state ministers, are in the fray. The ruling BJP currently has 107 MLAs and needs nine more seats for a majority, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

