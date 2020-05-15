Last Updated:

Supreme Court To Initiate Virtual Hearing Of Fresh, Pending Cases From May 18-June 19

SC to continue working during summer vacation, five benches, ordinarily comprising three judges, will take up all kinds of cases through video conferencing

Brigitte Fernandes
The Supreme Court on Friday decided to continue its work during the summer vacation, with almost the full strength. The apex court committed to work as much as possible at least till June 19. Five benches, ordinarily comprising three judges, will take up all pending and fresh matters, including urgent ones, through video conferencing starting from May 18 till June 19, the apex court said.

The top court has a summer vacation of around one-month and 15 days starting from May 15 till June end. However, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), in concurrence with the judges, decided not to avail summer vacation at least till June 19.

Dress code for virtual hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a circular directing all advocates to adhere to a dress code while attending virtual hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Advocates may wear plain white-shirt/white-salwar-kameez/ white saree, with a plain-white neckband during hearing before the Supreme Court through Virtual Court System till medical emergencies exist or until further orders," read the Supreme Court's circular. These directions will come into force with immediate effect, added the apex court.  

This comes a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde put forth that doctors have advised not to wear gowns and coats, as it "makes it easier to catch virus". After quoting this advisory, the CJI had said that dress code may also be issued for other judges and lawyers who may appear through video conferencing in Supreme Court, following which all lawyers have been asked to appear without their black coats and gowns.

