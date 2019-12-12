Supreme Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convict Akshay Singh's Abominable Review Plea On Dec 17

Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Supreme Court on Thursday has decided to hear convict Akshay Singh's review plea on December 17 at 2 PM. Earlier in the day, all accused in the case had been summoned before the Patiala House Court on Friday. Sources report that they are being produced through video conferencing to ascertain the exercise of their legal remedies as their review and curative petitions are pending in the apex court. Meanwhile, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

Nirbhaya rape case: All convicts summoned by court to ensure 'excercise of legal options'

Convict files for review in SC

Earlier on Tuesday, one of the Nirbhaya rape convicts - Akshay Thakur moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding death penalty. In the review plea, the convict put forth farcical and absolutely baseless arguments to consolidate his stand--including 'Satyug', Delhi AQI, and even the wedding of the rapist's sister. The rapist even contended Nirbhaya's dying declaration, claiming that it had been "contrived" and that it should be "kept out of consideration."

The preposterous plea, mocking the judiciary, declared fabrication of evidence, poor probe in India and confessions 'under duress' to back their case. The review plea read, "Concerns about evidence in India, investigation of offenses is often poor. Evidence is fabricated, confessions are taken under duress and people are arrested under false charges. Unfortunately, the courts reply to the evidence was to deliver death sentences to people."

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

