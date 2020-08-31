On Rhea's Access To Sushant At Morgue, Cooper Hospital Dean & HoD Reach MSHRC To Explain

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Pinakin Gujjar and HOD of the Forensic and Toxicology department Dr Rajesh Sukhdev on Monday reached the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission office. This comes days after the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai over providing access to Rhea Chakraborty to the mortuary at the time when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was being conducted. Sources have revealed that the Cooper Hospital authorities will be quizzed by the MSHRC on why and how Rhea Chakraborty was given access to the mortuary.

MSHRC sends notice to Cooper, Mumbai Police

On August 26, the MSHRC sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police seeking details of the regulation under which Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to enter the mortuary. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's Family lawyer Vikas Singh had said that Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary is "very suspicious" as she had "no relationship" with Sushant on the day of his death, and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence.

Republic TV had last week spoken exclusively to Surjeet Singh Rathore - the man who was captured on camera accompanying Rhea Chakraborty on June 15 to the mortuary to see Sushant Singh Rajput's body. Rathore revealed that Rhea had said 'I'm sorry babu' as soon as she saw Sushant's face at Cooper Hospital - something he found odd.

Signatures were forged: Morgue attendant

Meanwhile, the morgue attendant at Cooper Hospital, in a sting operation revealed to RepublicTV that Mumbai Police helped Rhea Chakraborty and her family see SSR’s body. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the attendant named Raorane said the police is always present when the body is shown and that only family members are permitted to see the body. He also stated that he was 'not present' that day, but his signatures on the documents were as per 'instructions from the doctors.' Republic's reporter also spoke to a security desk official who contended that all persons Republic asked about and were involved or present on that day were on leave. The ongoings at Cooper Hospital, especially with regards to the botched autopsy of Sushant, are being studied by an AIIMS forensic panel.

