Sushant Case: Sena Min's July Tweet On 'party' & 'neta's Convoy' Raises Cryptic New Claim

Was there a 'party' or some form of gathering at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence the night before his death? Numerous theories about this 'party' had surfaced after the news of the actor’s death, also bringing focus details of the CCTV footage of the two days. Though one of the names under lens, Siddharth Pithani, and a neighbour had denied this, now Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane dug out a tweet of Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab raising questions about this alleged coming together of people.

READ: On Disha Salian Case, Nitesh Rane Reveals Why He Waited; Curious About CBI's 'first' Move

Nitesh Rane questions Shiv Sena leader on Sushant’s ‘party’

Nitesh Rane took to Twitter to question Anil Parab on his tweet from July 31. The politician had sought those aware about the details of Sushant’s death to help Mumbai Police with the details. He also questioned how a party could be held at Sushant’s house during a lockdown and asked details of those who attended this party.

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet in Marathi, Rane asked which party Parab had been about talking about and what did he know about it that could help in the probe of the death. The Maharashtra MLA cryptically asked if Parab was hinting about an ‘ex-actor’ who 'indirectly bagged a lot of contracts during COVID-19.' He also sought to match the mobile tower locations of the attendees of the party and that of Sushant on that night.

Rane spoke about there being a ‘buzz’ around jogger’s park about a minister’s convoy arriving on June 14 morning.

So as I mentioned today on the @republic abt the 13th party which was mentioned by Maha Min Anil Parab himself..is crucial becz it’s a night b4 Sushants death..Y was there a buzz among the residents around jogger’s park on the 14th morning abt a Ministers convey comin in tat area — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 20, 2020

Which party is Anil Parab mentioning when he tweeted abt sushants death? Was he hinting at this certain ex actor who has indirectly bagged a lot of contracts during the COVID times?Mobile tower locations of these people present at 13th party shud be matched with sushants by CBI! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 20, 2020

He knows ? He shud explain 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/GhJsfVBJis — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 20, 2020

I remember Sushants neighbour had mentioned that there was no party at his house on the 13th night..n his lights were shut surprisingly very early that night..so what does Min Anil Parab know abt this which can help us know abt Sushants death?? Which party is he talking abt ? — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 20, 2020

READ: Disha Case: 'Obvious & Expected,' Says Nitesh Rane On Mumbai Police's 'dialled 100' Denial

The leader demanded that Parab should ‘explain himself’ as SSR’s neighbour had claimed on Republic TV, that there was no party at the residence, and lights surprisingly were turned off earlier than usual.

Mumbai Police has received widespread flak for not registering an FIR after 40 days of investigation in the case, and for recording the statements of filmmakers over ‘professional rivalry’ rivalry.

Sushant's death

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14. Like details of an alleged party the night before, numerous other inconsistent details about the death, like the marks on his neck, alleged injury on feet, contradictory versions of his height and distance between fan and bed, some of which have been captured in photos and videos have been one of the reasons for netizens taking on the ‘CBI for SSR’ and ‘Justice for SSR’ movements on a big scale.

The CBI is still probing the case, with ED also investigating the embezzlement charges against accused Rhea Chakraborty, among others. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is set to be in jail till September 22 as Narcotics Control Bureau found evidence of her alleged involvement in a drug cartel amid probe into the SSR case. Republic's investigations have raised numerous questions and brought key evidence and testimonies to light, especially on the link between the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian cases. Nitesh Rane is insistent that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai is knowledgeable about the events on June 8 when Disha was 'murdered' (as per Rane).

READ: Disha Case: 'Rohan Rai Named Powerful People In Front Of Me' Says Rane Revealing Last Call

READ: Disha Salian Death Case: Cousin Gaurav Refuses To Comment On Rohan Rai's Whereabouts