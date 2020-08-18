Sushant Death Case: Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Need To Sign The #CBIForSSR Petition

As the world evidently unites to demand a fair probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it is time to collectively rise and roar #CBIForSSR so that no more botch-ups, no more pre-judged narratives, and no more inconsistencies take place in the interest of the entire truth and complete justice.

Republic Media Network has launched a petition to demand that the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput be transferred to an independent and impartial organisation for a Supreme Court-monitored time-bound inquiry.

Here's why you need to sign the petition -

1. Court-monitored CBI probe

2. Time-bound inquiry

3. Assurance that all key persons will be examined and re-examined

4. Every accused will undergo custodial interrogation

5. Penalties on all who have delayed and misled

6. Penalties on all who botched up the initial probe, if any

7. Penalties on all involved in evidence tampering, if any

8. Probe into any cases that may be linked to SSR's death, if any

9. An investigation into the efficiency of Mumbai police probe

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand a CBI probe into the actor's death:

http://petition.republicworld.com/

You can also join the #CBIForSSR campaign:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. The Mumbai police have asserted that it has questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand, in connection with the actor's death.

Sushant’s father approached the Patna Police, which registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of Abetment to Suicide, Cheating, Conspiracy, among others. The family has since said they suspect murder. The Bihar Police has, alleging non-co-operation from their counterparts in Mumbai, recommended a CBI probe to the Centre but the Maharashtra Government has petitioned to the Supreme Court against this move.