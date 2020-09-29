Sushant Death Case: Lapses By Mumbai FSL Exposed, No Drug Test On Viscera Say Sources

In the course of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, top sources have alleged that a huge lapse on part of the Mumbai Police's forensic lab report has come up. Top sources have stated that the AIIMS report on Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports reveals that the Mumbai Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) did not conduct a drug test on Sushant's viscera. Sources have claimed that the Mumbai FSL did not investigate or look into whether Sushant was administered drugs.

On July 1, the late actor's viscera report came out as negative ruling out the possibility of any suspicious chemicals or toxins. The report had stated his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. The reports had also ruled out the possibility of any struggle and revealed that nothing was found from under his nails too.

Sources have alleged that the issues have now been raised by AIIMS doctors, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the report they have submitted on Monday. Sources say CBI will now look into the role of Mumbai FSL and these possible lapses.

AIIMS report details accessed

Republic TV has accessed other details of the AIIMS report Rajput's death which suggests that no traces of organic poisoning was found in the actor's body. In addition, no clean chit has been given to the stakeholders in the case including Mumbai Police and Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the late actor's post-mortem was conducted, and no angle in his death has been ruled out, including the murder angle which is being alleged backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported 'suicide theory'. As per sources, these conclusive findings by the medical body are not contrary to the CBI reports after their recently concluded first leg of investigation in the case.

While sources claim that CBI is tightlipped about the details revealed in the AIIMS reports, it has been informed that the CBI considers these medical findings as 'opinions' on which they are likely to base the rest of their investigation. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner. According to sources, the Joint Director and Additional Director of the CBI held a meeting in Mumbai on Monday where they examined the conclusive reports submitted by AIIMS and will proceed to chart out their future course of action.

As per sources, the second leg of the CBI investigation is likely to commence later this week after taking into consideration the conclusive findings of the AIIMS report. The CBI is expected to map out their future plan of action within this week. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house on the morning of June 14 when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Further, while the true scope and findings of the AIIMS report are awaited, CBI sources have said that the forensic team's findings are more in the form of an opinion.

