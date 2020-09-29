Sensational Sushant Case Development: Murder Not Ruled Out; No Clean Chits By AIIMS Or CBI

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday submitted a detailed report based on "conclusive findings" in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The report submitted by the medical body has not given any clean chits, Republic Media Network has learnt. While a complete clean chit has not been granted, the report has submitted that no organic poisoning was found in Sushant's body, as per the toxicity report.

Notably, AIIMS' findings are also not contrary to the CBI probe. On Monday, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board in the actor's death case, had said, "AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion."

While the CBI is still tightlipped about the “conclusive findings” of AIIMS, it has maintained that the findings are in the form of an opinion. “No angle has been ruled out”, it had said in an official statement yesterday. The Central agency will carry its probe based on the following-

1. No poisoning.

2. No complete clean chit.

AIIMS submits report

The AIIMS team on Monday submitted its report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. The CBI which has stated that "conclusive findings" have been shared, will now analyse the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

On Monday, the CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. "The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," said the CBI in an official statement. The agency has been criticized by the family for their pace of the investigation.

