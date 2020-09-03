Sushant's ex-manager Samuel Haokip says 'no fan in previous house'; friend raises question

One of the concerns in the Sushant Singh Rajput has been a lack of information about the CCTV footage from the day the late star died, and also the day before, and the other about Rhea Chakraborty allegedly creating a narrative about his previous home, a reason to shift to a new place. SSR’s friend Smita Parikh raised questions about these points amid Sushant’s former manager Samuel Haokip claiming that there was no fan in their previous home.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman Says 'smear Campaign Against The Family is Wrong'

Sushant’s ex-manager, friend share details

Sushant’s former manager Samuel Haokip, in an interview with Nikhil Sachdeva, shared that he had been working with Sushant at his home for some time before he shifted out in July 2019. He then revealed, “Somewhere in October-November I think they moved out to that house. I’ll tell you something, that house where we used to stay, there was no fan.” When asked why, he replied, “It’s just a luxurious house and there was AC.”

A netizen shared this clip and tagged Smita Parikh on Twitter to ask if the shift of house was done to prove the ‘suicide theory.’

Smita was convinced and replied ‘quite possible.’ She then added that the home at Capri Heights were at 15th and 16th floor, and there was no way 'an unauthorised person could visit and escape', as 'CCTV was present.' She accused Rhea of creating a 'fake story about the house being haunted' and an even wrote that actor Arjun Rampal had lived there with his family.

Quite possible capri heights was a well secured building on 15/16 floor where no unauthorised person can come and escape all CCTV were there the paranormal fake story was made by Rhea if house was haunted how Arjun rampal living there with family ? https://t.co/0ptsX9Wx4p — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 2, 2020

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea-Showik's Chats On Drugs With Team SSR Accessed

Smita also stated that Capri Heights was Sushant’s ‘dream home’, as it reflected his dreams, had frames of Elon Musk, Lord Shiva, planes hanging, a huge library and his favourite telescopre. On the other hand, his home at Mount Blanc, where he was found dead, had a painting of starry night, and it also had an ‘easy access fan’ and ‘no security.’

Let me tell you capri hieghts was sushants dream home it reflects his dreams frames of @elonmusk lord shiva statue planes hanging a huge library and his favourite telescope - mont black had coffin that scary painting starry nights easy access fan and no security @Swamy39 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) September 2, 2020

one of Smita Parikh's quotes had been about Sushant being worried and telling his sister Meetu that ‘they won’t leave me’ after hearing about Disha Salian's death. She had busted several claims from team Rhea, as she lent support to Sushant’s family.

Sushant case update

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the CBI questioned Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty for the third day in a row at the DRDO guesthouse. Cornerstone CEO, Bunty Sajdeh, who was the employer of Disha Salian, too was being questioned. The Enforcement Directorate, on the other hand, was questioning Suhant’s business partner Varun Mathur and snooker player Rishabh Thakkar .

READ: 'Sushant Wanted To Make Biopics On Ganguly, Tagore, Vivekananda': Varun Mathur Tells ED

READ: Sushant's Family, Kangana & Media: Massive Attempt To Block Justice Campaign For Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.