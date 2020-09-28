Sushant Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Submits Report; CBI Says ‘conclusive Findings’ Shared

In a massive development in the Sushant Rajput death probe, AIIMS team on Monday, has submitted its report based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidences. The CBI which has stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared, will now analyse the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is case of suicide or not. This development comes amid the deceased actor's family's dissatisfaction with the direction and progress of the CBI probe.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's recovery crosses 50 lakhs; positivity drops to 8.44%

CBI: 'No aspect ruled out'

Earlier in the day, the CBI released a statement assuring that it is conducting a professional investigation and that all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. After receiving the AIIMS report, the CBI will take a final call after going through their collected evidence so far including forensic reports on recreation of crime scene, statements of witnesses and profiling of accused and suspects. The CBI took over the case after the SC assented to the transfer.

Sushant's family lawyer: 'We are helpless'

On Friday, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not updated them of the progress in the case. He also slammed the distraction of the drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming that it may not stand the scrutiny in court without a tangible seizure of drugs.

Congress stages nationwide protest on farm laws; leaders and workers detained by police

CBI's probe in actor's death

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. While the CBI has collected forensic evidence from the scene, it roped in AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week".

In the three months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police questioned 56 people till date including several Bollywood celebrities. The Bihar police had lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - which was transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. ED has booked Rhea and her family for alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, based on Sushant's family's complaints, but has not confirmed any irregularities.

Sushant's family lawyer says 'no information of CBI's progress', slams attempt to distract