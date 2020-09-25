Sushant's Family Lawyer Says 'no Information Of CBI's Progress', Slams Attempt To Distract

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, the deceased actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh, on Friday, said that the family was unhappy with the way the case was proceeding - referring to the 'Bollywood drug nexus' which has been at the forefront for weeks. He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not held a press conference to share the progress in the case. The CBI stepped into the probe after the Supreme Court transferred the case from the Bihar police to the central agency.

Sushant's family lawyer: 'We are helpless'

Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going: Vikas Singh, lawyer of the father of Sushant Singh Rajput https://t.co/qyBzzdDFbh — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Sushant’s family ‘unhappy’ with CBI 'pace', lawyer reveals doctor’s ‘strangulation’ claim

CBI's probe in actor's death

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. It is also set to meet AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week". This AIIMS-CBI meeting is yet to happen, as revealed by Vikas Singh.

Sushant case: AIIMS board issues statement; opinion to be 'conclusive with no doubts'

Drug angle

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has been probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe has arrested more than 12 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik - under the NDPS act for procurement and financing of narcotic substances, based on WhatsApp messages between Rhea and other discussing about marijuana and Cannabidiol (CBD). While the siblings have moved the High Court for bail, a special court has extended their judicial custody till October 6. The NCB has been interrogating KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha based on WhatsApp chats with several celebrities allegedly discussing narcotic substances. Based on her revelations it has also summoned top Bollywood actresses - Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan along with Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambata.

Sushant Rajput Probe

In the three months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including several Bollywood celebrities. The Bihar police had lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - which was transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. ED has booked Rhea and her family for alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, based on Sushant's family's complaints, but has not confirmed any irregularities.