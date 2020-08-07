Sushant Death Case: ED Asks Rhea To Submit ITR; Showik Hands Over Mumbai Property Papers

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's office in the Ballard Estate area, accompanied by her brother Showik, shortly before noon.

Earlier the ED had rejected her request to postpone recording her statement till the Supreme Court hearing. According to the sources, ED has asked Rhea to submit ITR from April 2015 to March 2020. In her response, Rhea said she 'doesn't have them and will soon submit the ITR of 5 years through her legal team.' ED has also asked Rhea to get the directorship details of the companies she was a part of. Further, ED asked for Rhea’s Mumbai property papers, which were later brought by Showik Chakraborty, are now submitted before ED.

Her business manager who also worked for Rajput, Shruti Modi, also appeared before the agency soon after as she too was summoned. The statements of Chakraborty, Modi, and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The ED has also summoned Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah for questioning. Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-booked this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same persons. The Mumbai police has been carrying out a separate probe in Rajput's death and has questioned a number of prominent film producers and directors till now.

The father had also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son. In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late filmstar.

(with PTI inputs)