SSR Death Case: Bihar DGP Confirms IPS Officer Returning To Patna By Friday Evening

Upon the release of Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari from the enforced quarantine, Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey has confirmed that the IPS officer will be returning to Patna on Friday evening. Gupteshwar Pandey has thanked BMC for releasing the IPS officer after his letter to the BMC.

"Following the remarks of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Bihar Police Headquarters wrote another letter to the Commissioner of BMC requesting the release of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, after which Vinay has been released. He is coming back to Patna today evening. Thankful to BMC," Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted in Hindi.

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय की टिप्पणी के बाद बिहार के पुलिस मुख्यालय ने BMC के आयुक्त को दुबारा पत्र लिखकर अपने IPS अधिकारी विनय तिवारी को मुक्त करने के लिए कल अनुरोध किया था जिसे स्वीकार करते हुए विनय को मुक्त किया गया है.वे आज शाम को पटना लौट रहे हैं.BMC को धन्यवाद ! — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 7, 2020

War of states

The Bihar DGP's response comes after BMC had written a shrewd letter to Bihar Police Headquarters blame on the Bihar Police for not acquainting themselves with Maharashtra's COVID-19 guidelines before sending officer, but thereafter confirming the release of the Bihar IPS officer.

Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC P Velsaru in his letter had said, "It is surprising and unfortunate to note that a visiting officer before proceeding to Maharashtra has not acquainted himself of the Covid quarantine guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra to arrest the spread of COVID pandemic in the state."

The BMC said that it is "exempting Mr Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine subject to fulfilling the following conditions."

He shall leave Maharashtra before the seventh day of the start of Quarantine (before 8th of August 2020)

He shall furnish the return ticket details to this office at amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in

He shall travel to the Airport in a private car and take all precautions expected of Air Passengers by the SOP issued by Govt. of Maharashtra dated May 25, 2020.

During Boarding and travel, the passenger shall use face cover/mask and also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and also environmental hygiene

The BMC's decision to release comes after the Bihar DGP on Thursday accused the Mumbai Police of being unprofessional on their action of forcefully quarantining the Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari, and further threatened the Mumbai Police of legal action if Vinay Tiwari is not released in a day.

Pandey said, "Mumbai Police's move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. The Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter."

"There is no positive response from the Mumbai police and he (Vinay Tiwari) has not been released yet. It is like, they are keeping him in a house arrest," Pandey said.

He further said, "We will wait for one more day, after which we will be taking action against them (Mumbai Police). We are taking advice from the Bihar government and might even pursue court in this regard."

CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty

Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court hearing on the matter on August 5, and after the notification by the Centre, a case has been registered by CBI on Thursday against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The CBI booked the six accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said that it is also in touch with Bihar Police.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already investigating the financial angle of plundering and embezzlement in the case and asked Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, to appear before ED on August 7. Rhea Chakraborty had sought time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till the Supreme Court concludes its hearing on her petition, to which the ED has rejected Chakraborty's request for exemption.