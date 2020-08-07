Bihar Govt Files Affidavit In SC In Sushant Death Case; Alleges Rhea Of 'grabbing Crores'

The Bihar government on Friday has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This affidavit has been filed in response to Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai after Sushant's father filed an FIR against her on charges of abetment to suicide and others.

The Bihar government in its affidavit exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network, the Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that Rhea Chakraborty and her family members have painted a false picture of Sushant’s mental health after “grabbing” crores of rupees from him. The petition says that Rhea Chakrabarty got into a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput with ulterior motives of grabbing the late actor's money. It also accuses Rhea of having overdosed Sushant.

Rhea's delay tactics

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakroborty has sought time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till the Supreme Court concludes it hearing on her petition. The ED is investigating the financial angle in Sushant's death case and has named Rhea under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had asked the actor to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7.

As per sources, in an e-mail sent to the ED on Thursday night, Rhea, who was last seen on August 1 when she left her home with family as per her building manager, has said that she should be exempted from appearing before the agency till the hearing of her plea in the apex court is going on. The Supreme Court is hearing Rhea Chakroborty's plea seeking transfer of case filed against her in Patna by Sushant's father KK Singh to Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty's CA had been summoned on Wednesday but skipped the appearance citing the heavy rains in Mumbai. On Friday, Rhea's manager Shruti Modi has also been summoned. Moreover, the agency also interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea Chakraborty for more than 9 hours on August 6.

CBI registers case

The CBI on August 6 registered a case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the Central Government accepted the Bihar Government's probe request in the matter. The CBI case names Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda has also been named in the FIR.

