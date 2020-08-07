Missing Rhea Seeks Exemption From ED Interrogation In Sushant's Case Till SC Hearing

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty has sought time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till the Supreme Court concludes it hearing on her petition. The ED is investigating the financial angle in Sushant's death case and has named Rhea under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had asked the actor to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7.

As per sources, in an e-mail sent to the ED on Thursday night, Rhea, who was last seen on August 1 when she left her home with family as per her building manager, has said that she should be exempted from appearing before the agency till the hearing of her plea in the apex court is going on. The Supreme Court is hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case filed against her in Patna by Sushant's father KK Singh to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's CA had been summoned on Wednesday but skipped the appearance citing the heavy rains in Mumbai. On Friday, Rhea's manager Shruti Modi has also been summoned. Moreover, the agency also interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea Chakraborty for more than 9 hours on August 6.

CBI registers case

The CBI on August 6 registered a case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the Central Government accepted the Bihar Government's probe request in the matter. The CBI case names Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda has also been named in the FIR.

SC pulls up Mumbai police

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex Court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

Missing Rhea?

In a Republic Media Network exclusive on August 1, Rhea Chakraborty's building supervisor said that the actor and her family left in the middle of the night earlier this week. He revealed that the family of 4 left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them.

