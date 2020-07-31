Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra govt moves SC over Rhea Chakraborty's petition

The Maharashtra government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in response to Rhea Chakraborty’s petition with the apex court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea, who has been booked by the Bihar police, had sought that the investigation be transferred to Mumbai as the probe by Mumbai Police was still underway. Sushant’s family lawyer too had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking that Rhea’s petition not be heard ex-parte by the court.

Maharashtra government won't transfer case

The Maharashtra government has been adamant that the probe won’t be transferred to the CBI amid rising attack from the likes of Dr Subramanian Swamy, Kangana Ranaut and many other leaders.

As per latest reports, Rhea’s petition is likely to come for hearing before the court on August 5, after earlier it was claimed that her lawyer could seek an urgent hearing of the plea.

Rhea had claimed in her petition before the court that she was ‘falsely implicated’ in the case.

In the petition, Rhea said, "In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case by filed at the instance of Shri Krishna Kishore Singh- father of the deceased herein after referred to as the Complainant."

"It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and the petitioner were in a live-in relationship since a year up till 8.06.2020 when the Petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai," she claimed. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from depression, and took anti-depressants, while also stating that he committed suicide on June 14.

"The Petitioner (Rhea) has also received various rape and death threats and she is in deep trauma due to loss of deceased, which has multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case. Petitioner has also filed a complaint at Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai. No prejudice would be caused to the Respondents if the direction sought herein is issued by this Honourable Court," the petition stated.

The petition added, "The petitioner (Rhea) was in love with the deceased and is in trauma after his death."

The update came on the same day when Rhea shared her first video since the news of Sushant’s death and the registration of an FIR against her. In the video, she's heard saying, "I have immense faith in God and in the judiciary. I believe I will get justice. Eventhough a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

Sushant’s father KK Singh accused Rhea of abetting Sushant’s death, and cheating, conspiracy. He questioned the transfer of Rs 15 crore into an unrelated account, apart from claiming that she distanced Sushant from the family, administered an overdose of medicines, threatened to go public with his medical reports, discouraged him over his film and property deals, and stole cash and other valuables from his home.

