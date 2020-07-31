Rhea Chakraborty Acts; Likely To Seek Urgent SC Hearing Of Plea To Shift Case To Mumbai

After Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty claimed her innocence in Sushant Sigh Rajput's alleged suicide case before the apex court in her petition and demanded the case be transferred from Patna to Mumbai, sources said that her lawyers are likely to seek an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court on Friday.

Sources said that the plea is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court on Friday after defects in the petition were cleared late in the evening on Thursday. The actor's lawyers are likely to ask the top court to hear the petition on an urgent basis.

In her petition, Rhea has stated that she has been falsely implicated in the case and also that she was in a 'live-in relationship' with the late actor since a year till June 8, 2020 - about one week before she died. "I am falsely implicated in the case," Chakraborty stated in her petition which has been accessed by Republic.

Sushant and Rhea were in 'a live-in relationship'

In the petition, Rhea said, "In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case by filed at the instance of Shri Krishna Kishore Singh- father of the deceased hereinafter referred to as the Complainant."

"It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and the petitioner were in a live-in relationship since a year up till 8.06.2020 when the Petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai," she claimed. Rhea also said that Sushant was suffering from depression from some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on 14.06.2020 at his Bandra residence hanging himself.

"The Petitioner (Rhea) has also received various rape and death threats and she is in deep trauma due to loss of deceased, which has multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case. Petitioner has also filed a complaint at Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai against the death and rape threats. It would be just and expedient if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai. No prejudice would be caused to the Respondents if the direction sought herein is issued by this Honourable Court," the petition stated.

It goes on to add, "The petitioner (Rhea) was in love with the deceased and is in trauma after his death" before citing Rhea's appeal to Home Minister, mentioned below.

Rhea's U-turn after demanding CBI inquiry in the case

The move of Rhea filing a petition came a day after Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Earlier, in a Twitter post, the actress requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in the matter. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

