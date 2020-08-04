52 Days On, Mumbai Police To Appoint Forensic Auditor To Probe Sushant's Bank Transactions

Facing criticism for its investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and allegations of creating hurdles for Bihar Police who are parallelly probing the case, Mumbai Police will appoint a forensic auditor to check Sushant Singh Rajput's bank transactions. Sources said that the auditor will examine the financial transactions done from the late actor's bank account along with his financial deals in various mutual funds and fixed deposits. This comes even as the Bihar CM has formally requested the case to be transferred to the CBI on account of the Mumbai Police's non-cooperation with the Bihar police team. The ED is also investigating the money angle, and has filed a PMLA case.

Sushant's bank statement accessed

Republic TV had earlier accessed Sushant's bank statements that revealed huge transactions that were made for then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. In the bank records accessed, transactions over the last year raise questions on Rhea's role in Sushant's life. Multiple expenses like flight tickets, hotel stay, tuition fees, shopping, and more were made from Sushant's account for Rhea and her brother Showik.

With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant's bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed. From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant's bank statements revealed shocking details.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his complaint filed in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others claimed that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him.

Bihar CM gives nod for CBI probe

Meanwhile, in a massive development, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has given his nod to the CBI probe after Sushant's family demanded the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar speaking to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today. The proceeding will be started."

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

