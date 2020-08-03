Sushant Rajput Probe: Mumbai CP Briefs Dy CM Ajit Pawar Amid Tiff With Bihar Police

Amid the ongoing tussle between Mumbai Police and Bihar police, Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh met with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday to brief him about the ongoing investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has maintained that the case will not be transferred to the CBI from Mumbai police, Sena-controlled BMC has quarantined the Bihar police officer who have arrived in the city to probe the case. Incidentally, the Home Minister had locked horns with Mumbai police earlier in the month over transfer order of 10 DCPs, which was later rescinded.

BMC quarantines Bihar Police officer

Earlier in the day, Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe was quarantined by BMC as per the state government's guidelines for domestic arrivals. On the other hand, the four officers who arrived in the city a week ago, are yet to be quarantined. This move has been slammed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey - who is currently trying to contact Maharashtra police to exempt Tiwari from quarantining as he falls under 'essential services'.

NCP's changing stance on CBI transfer

While BJP, JDU, RJD and several other politicians, celebrities have asked a CBI probe into the case, CM Uddhav Thackeray has maintained that Mumbai Police is capable to probe into the case. Similarly, Deshmukh too has reaffirmed that the probe is being done in a transparent manner, but several NCP MLAs and ministers have demanded a CBI probe in the case. Incidentally, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son - Parth Pawar, state minister Jitendra Awhad have insisted on the same.

Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar police registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty - who was Rajput's girlfriend - and five others in Patna for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy', after Rajput's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police. Maintaining her innocence, Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai - the hearing is scheduled on August 5. Several Bihar ministers and Bihar's DGP have claimed that Mumbai police is not co-operating with Bihar police, as they are yet to receive Sushant's autopsy report. In response, MHA has sought a report in the case as Mumbai police examine the 'legality of Bihar police's intervention in the case'.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide. While Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and has accused Chakroborty of money-laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, the ED is probing into this issue. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.