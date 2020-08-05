Mumbai Police Urges Public To Share Information On Disha Salian's Death After SC Deadline

After the Supreme Court set a 3-day deadline to Maharashtra government to file a report all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Mumbai police on Wednesday, has asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's accidental death. Salian - Rajput's former manager died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. The police in its press release has urged people to come forward with any information related to the developments circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers.

Mumbai police issues press release

SC refuses protection to Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier in the day, the single-judge SC bench ordered Maharasthra government and police to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Rajput's death within 3 days, while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. The Court also refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action with the matter slated to be heard next week. Amid Mumbai police's probe into Rajput's death, Bihar police is probing into the case after Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea and five others alleging money-laundering upto Rs 15 crores.

SC refuses protection to Rhea in Sushant case, Maha govt gets 3 days to submit findings

Disha Salian's death & Sushant connection

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised questions on Salian's death writing to Mumbai police. He asked if she was ‘pushed’ or ’jumped’ to her death, apart from asking details of an alleged party involving big names. Apart from the aforementioned questions, in his letter to the DCP, he also asked if the CCTV footage of the building and statements of the security guards, neighbours were recorded in the case.

Disha Salian death: BJP MLA Ameet Satam raises 5 important questions in his letter to DCP

Links between Salian's death and Rajput's death - a week after on June 14 are being made as Sushant was allegedly scared and worried upon hearing the news of Salian's death, as claimed by Rajput’s friend Smita. Controversy also erupted over the Bihar Police team, who have arrived in Mumbai, to probe the Sushant case, allegedly being told by the Malwani Police in Malad, that the details of the Disha case file were deleted. The 34-year-old actor- Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence with no suicide note. While Mumbai police have ruled out foul play in the alleged 'suicide', Bihar police has recommended a transfer of the case to CBI.

