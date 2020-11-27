Sushant's cousin urges CBI to 'name SSR killers'; Smita, Ganesh seek help from higher-ups

While the Central Bureau of Investigation is still probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans, friends and family have been leading the fight for ‘justice’ for five months. ‘SSRians’ seem to running out of patience, as was evident in the late actor’s cousin, Niraj Kumar Singh’s recent post. On the other hand, other celebrities of the fight for ‘justice’ faced other battles and sought help from higher ups as they participated in the movement.

Celebrity ‘SSRians’ tweet on movement for Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Singh, who was recently elected once again as a Member of Legislative Assembly in Bihar, shared one of the hashtags gaining momentum among fans. Sharing a snap of the Chhichhore star with planets around him, he tweeted ‘CBI Name SSR Killers.’

A prominent name in the protests for Sushant had been his choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who led rallies in various cities of the country. In his latest post, Ganesh seemed to hint at a threat to his life, as he sought protection and tagged the higher-ups, the Prime Minister, Home Minister and others.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh, on the other hand, expressed her displeasure over fake news going around in her name over the case. She tweeted to Mumbai Police, Maharashtra cyber cell and an IPS officer against a man ‘spreading false theories.’

Sure @ips_nupurprasad @MumbaiPolice this man hasn’t learnt his lesson even after jail now spreading false theories about me I believe he was given warning by mumbai police and cyber crime BKC to stop his crap can this harrasment be stopped immodiently pls pic.twitter.com/8xT6E6NN56 — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 25, 2020

Your all fake claims have fallen flat on face this also will but tell me one thing this time for bail who will u blame? Mental health ? Alcohol ? Tv channel ? @MahaCyber1 request to stop this man @CPMumbaiPolice https://t.co/Nw2IWvTw2w — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 25, 2020

And after this post none of the negative people will get space on my wall Let’s focus on our justice war - 29 nov is hyderabad what’s next guys let’s plan and ignore all who try to break our unity! You can choose to block me and unfollow if you do t agree ! Don’t tag me — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 26, 2020

Amid the trouble, she urged the SSRians to ‘focus on our justice war’ and ignore those trying to 'break their unity.' With another protest planned in Hyderabad on November 29, she asked them to make the event a grand success.

Hyderabad pls be there sushants killers are still roaming free 29 join for a peaceful March ! Don’t let the negative PR break the movement at any cost ! Pls RT if you agree #Sushantwasmurdered https://t.co/hEsSqJZDRA — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 26, 2020

Recently, Shekhar Suman had one of the others to vent out over ‘SSR’s killers roaming free.’ He sought a ‘stronger’ raising of voice for justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police first investigated and termed it a ‘suicide’. However, as the family got an FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Bihar, alleging financial fraud and more, the case became a topic of intense controversy.

Amid Bihar Police’s attempts to investigate being stalled and intense pressure from fans, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the case on August 19. However, no major update has been shared by the agency, as the Enforcement Directorate probed the financial dealings and Narcotics Control Bureau investigated Rhea Chakraborty (arrested then bailed), and others for their links to drugs.

