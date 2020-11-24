'Sushant Singh's Culprits Roaming Free,' Says Shekhar Suman As He Makes Plea To Fans

Shekhar Suman has been one of the prominent names of the film industry, that has largely been silent on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, to raise his voice. Alleging foul play for five months since the unfortunate event, the actor did not mince words in saying that the ‘culprits’ were still ‘roaming free.’ He sought a bigger movement from the ‘SSrians’ to make their voices heard.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Taking to Twitter in the form of a hashtag, Shekhar Suman wrote, ‘’SSR Culprits Roaming Free.’ The Movers & Shakers star believed that something needed to be done as early as possible. He felt voices needed to be raised more ‘strongly and determinedly.’

#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree ..smthg ought to be done asap.we have to raise our voices more strongly and determinedly. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 23, 2020

A few days ago, Shekhar Suman had expressed his displeasure over the lack of updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is probing the case since August. The actor had previously termed the turn of events as ‘disappointing.’

In a strong-worded message, Suman said that CBI hasn't come up with any 'conclusive evidence'.

Shekhar Suman had been one of the first to question the numerous loopholes in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The veteran actor had also visited SSR’s home in Patna, which is also his hometown, to offer condolences to the family days after the unfortunate event. Shekhar Suman had also met Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and held press conferences sharing their take on the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The ED is probing the financial angle of the First Information Report registered by Sushant’s family against Rhea Chakraborty and others, in which they have alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred to an unrelated account, among other accusations.

The agency had previously questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, his manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CAs, among others.

This is apart from the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case. The CBI had also questioned most of the abovementioned names, though it has not given any major update apart from not ruling out any angle.

The Narcotics Contol Bureau was the other agency that joined the case, arresting Rhea, her brother Showik and others for alleged links with a drug cartel. Out of them, Rhea has been granted bail, while Showik is still in the jail.

