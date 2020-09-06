ED Seeks Extension Of Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain's Remand; Court Reserves Order

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat reserved the order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking an extension of Tahir Hussain's remand by 9 days. The ED argued that it had got the suspended AAP councillor's physical custody on August 31 instead of August 29 due to several formalities such as medical testing. Appearing for the agency, advocates Amit Mahajan and Naveen Kumar Matta stated that Hussain had entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from companies and using it for committing other scheduled offences.

Mentioning that the accused had been earlier arrested in connection with the Delhi riots case, the lawyers revealed that the ED had recovered incriminating documents and digital devices from his possessions. On the other hand, Hussain's advocate opposed the remand application, citing various judgments in this regard. Hussain has been sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody till September 7, when the order on the ED's petition is likely to be pronounced.

Alleged involvement in Delhi riots

Hussain faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which claimed the lives of 53 individuals and left hundreds injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

On April 22, the suspended councillor's legal troubles compounded after stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) were slapped against him. The Delhi Police in its charge sheet alleged that a mob led by Hussain killed Sharma because he was a known face in the area. On August 21, a Delhi court took cognizance of the charge sheet and issued a production warrant against accused persons to be produced through video conferencing. It noted that there are sufficient materials to suggest that the offences have allegedly been committed by the accused.

(Image credits: PTI)