Tamil Nadu: Another Case Of Alleged Police Brutality From Tenkasi

Kumarasen was a healthy boy without any issues, but things turned after that investigation, father Navaneetha Krishnan shed tears.

Kumerasan was 25, an auto-driver, son of a small-time farmer from Veerakerala Pudhur of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu which is another story of police brutality which didn't happen instantly like Satankulam, but took over a month for him to show the impact of the third-degree treatment given by the SI Chandra Sekar and Constable Kumar when called for an enquiry on May 8 in a land dispute case.

Navaneetha Krishnan was called by the police and Kumarasen accompanied his father to the station. His father says that Kumarasen was slapped and pushed by the SI in front of him with no reason they were sent home after getting their Aadhar cards.

"Kumarasen was called by the police on May 10 and was asked to come alone. He was beaten by the cops in all the brutal manner, his private parts were attacked, policemen stood on his legs and beaten on chest; he was also warned not to talk about it anyone, police threatened him that he and his father will be booked and put behind bars," says Mariyappan, uncle of Kumarasen.

Hence, Kumarasen didn't tell anything to his family members or friends. Things came to light when the effects of brutality started on June 10, he started vomiting blood and had breathing difficulties and was taken to hospital on June 13.

After getting admitted in the hospital, Kumarasen was treated in casualty ward and given oxygen, the hospital report which Republic has accessed clearly shows that Kumarasen was assaulted by the cops The report says: "Assaulted, multiple injuries, MODS (Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome), respiratory failure and pulmonary embolism."

"How can a 25-year-old healthy youth have so much health complications suddenly? He didn't even GP out anywhere after coming from the enquiry," says his uncle.

Kumarasen died on the night of June 28, amidst the hospitalisation. The family members approached the SP, sent a post to the district collector and also approached CM's special cell to complain about the brutality, but they got no response.

After the protest by the family members and friends, police named the SI Chandara Sekar and constable Kumar in the FIR, just with the basic 174(3) CrPC. Despite the family protesting for the arrest of the policemen, the department officials somehow handed over the body to the family after the autopsy with a promise that action will be taken against the cops after the postmortem report.

"We are just normal people, what can we do in this? We are seeing what's happening in Satankulam case. I won't get my son even if the police are arrested, we will see," says Navaneetha Krishnan with tears.

The brutal story emerged when the Satankulam case was accelerating, but this case of gradual brutal death didn't get enough limelight.

