Tribal Boy Files Complaint Against Tamil Nadu Min Who Asked Him To Remove His Footwear

The video of the Tamil Nadu forest minister Dindigul Srinivasan asking a 14-year-old boy from the tribal group at Mudumalai on Thursday went viral on social media, which made several of them to express their rage over the incident of the minister making the boy remove his slipper buckle before entering the temple at Mappedu village.

Asked to remove slipper's buckle

The minister was there to inaugurate the yearly elephant camp at Mudhumalai forest area and called the 14-year-old tribal boy, who was standing by and asked him to remove his slipper buckle since he could not bend down.

Later, the controversial minister expressed his regret over the incident and said he didn't do it intentionally. "I have no ill-intentions, he is of my grandson's age, that's why I called him, I see him like that. I express my regret for what happened," said Dindigul Srinivasan.

The 14-year-old boy has written a letter to police and asked them to take action against the minister under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The boy has mentioned that he felt humiliated and was crying for the whole day, thinking that his friends would make fun of him as the matter has spread widely.

The minister is going to meet the family of the 14-year-old boy from the Irular community and going to express his regret over the incident and going for a compromise.

