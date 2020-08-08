Telangana Man Illegally Selling Cough Syrup To Minors Nabbed By Authorities

A man has been apprehended by the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team of Hyderabad, and drug inspector in Hyderabad on Thursday for allegedly selling cough syrup to minors and vagabonds illegally.

A raid was conducted by the officials at 'Agarwal's Pharmacy' at Darussalam in Goshamahal-North, upon receiving a tip, after which Jayant Agarwal was apprehended on Thursday. He has been accused of selling medicines to minors and vagabonds without a doctor's prescription and at a higher price.

READ | 50-yr-old Man Arrested For Supplying Drugs In Delhi; 2.5 Kg Heroin Seized

READ | BSF Constable, Two Others Held By Pb Police In Cross-border Drugs, Arms Smuggling Racket

The police also seized 90 bottles of CODIMAXX cough syrup and 64 bottles of U-LINTUS antitussive cough syrup from the shop and he has been handed over to the Begumbazar SHO for further investigation.

"Drugs CODIMAXX and U-LINTUS, generally used in the treatment of cough, are scheduled and prescription drug and it is dangerous to take this preparation except in accordance with the medical advice and not to be sold by the retailer without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner," the police said.

"The drugs have addiction effect due to which many minors and vagabonds are addicted to them and consuming the syrup. By consuming the syrup, the person will be in some trance and hyper tipsiness, which is a danger to the life of the consumer," the police added.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Sushant Kept Sleeping', Bodyguard Alleges; Says ‘Rhea Used To Send Me To Fetch Drugs’

READ | ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'