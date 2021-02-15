Toolkit Case Accused Nikita Jacob Moves HC Seeking Pre-arrest Bail; Hearing Tomorrow

Advocate Nikita Jacob has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Bombay High Court fearing arrest in connection with the Delhi Police's case against the toolkit creators. At present, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her after she allegedly absconded a day after the police conducted searches at her house. Observing that Jacob has volunteered for an environmental movement named 'Extinction Rebellion', the plea stated that she has been circulating information to encourage peaceful participation and express solidarity with protesting farmers.

The petition made it clear that the practising advocate in the Bombay HC had no agenda to incite violence. Moreover, it stated that the police has seized some personal documents and electronic gadgets which had "confidential information" protected by client-attorney privilege. Maintaining that she is ready to cooperate with the investigation, Jacob sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of 4 weeks from the date of the HC order and a copy of the FIR so that she can understand the nature and cause of accusations against her. Speaking to Republic TV, Jacob's lawyer Sanjukta Dey refuted the charge that her client is absconding and revealed that the Bombay HC will hear the matter on Tuesday.

'Incriminating material retrieved'

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one.

However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that incriminating material had been retrieved from Jacob's devices. Furthermore, he claimed that Jacob, Shantanu and incarcerated activist Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit and attended a Zoom meeting on January 11 organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to discuss the modalities of the action plan for Republic Day.

The senior police official stated, "As soon as the investigation was enough to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained on February 9 against Nikita Jacob- one of the editors of the Toolkit Google document. A team headed by the IO of the case reached Mumbai and conducted searches at her house on February 11. After due intimation to the Mumbai Police, two laptops and one I-Phone was found."

