Delhi: After Top Cop's 'adequate Security' Assurance, AAP Leaders Leave LG's Residence

After waiting for over two hours outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence at Raj Niwas, AAP MLAs met a top police officer on Monday night. Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana, who visited the LG's residence, assured the MLAs of providing sufficient police deployment in the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi.

AAP leader Gopal Rai, after SP Khurana's assurance took to Twitter and stated that they were returning back, however, if another untoward incident is reported they will be again return to meet the LG.

Several AAP leaders had staged a 'Dharna' outside Delhi LG's residence while waiting to meet him to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leaders - Sanjeev Jha and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai were waiting to meet him.

Delhi LG instructs police

Earlier in the day as violence engulfed areas of the national capital, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order in North East Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore the law and order situation.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

