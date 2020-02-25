Amid Rising Violence, Sonia Gandhi Appeals Citizens To 'defeat Ill Intentions Of Forces'

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony. She also appealed to the citizens to "defeat the ill intentions of forces" who are trying to divide the country on the basis of religion.

The violence in the national capital has taken an extremely violent turn amid the protests against the newly amended citizenship law.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi: I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat the ill intentions of forces trying to divide India on the basis of religion. pic.twitter.com/uYTEqTJs5W — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Delhi police issues statement

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a statement reporting that violence was witnessed in areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Moreover, the police have also asked the media to not circulate 'any disturbing pictures' which will aggravate the situation. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) has stated that the police are in contact with both groups to get the situation under control.

Read: Delhi: Max Hospital issues statement amid rampant violence in the national capital

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Read: Delhi: AAP MLAs reach out to people to restore peace, urge to 'not fall prey' to rumours

Nationwide protests against citizenship laws

Protests against the newly amended Citizenship law, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense ever since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that incident.

Read: Congress attacks Delhi police, MHA over violent clashes between pro & anti-CAA protesters

Ever since the passing of the CAA, a few stated across the country have shown strong resistance towards implementing it. Recently, Rajasthan has become the fifth state to pass a resolution against it. Along with it, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Puducherry, have also passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law.

Read: Delhi: AAP MLAs stage 'Dharna' outside LG's residence, to discuss law & order situation