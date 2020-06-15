Two On-duty CISF Staff Members In Pakistan Missing Since Last 2 Hours

Two Indian Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff members in Pakistan are reported to be missing for the past two hours, while on official work, as per sources at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has also been informed about the missing CISF members in Pakistan and the matter has been taken up by the Indian authorities with the Pakistan authorities.

Sources revealed that concern was raised after an Indian vehcile did not reach it destination in Pakistan. Two CISF drivers were said to be in that vehicle that went missing since morning on Monday.

"Two CISF officials are missing since morning while on official work. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities," said official sources from Indian High Commission, Pakistan.

This comes just days after Indian High Commission staff including India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia were harassed by Pakistan ISI agents on their way home.

Further details are awaited.

Indian Diplomat tailed by ISI

A week ago, the vehicle of India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by an ISI member. The Pakistani intelligence service has also stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside the Indian diplomat's residence in an attempt to harass and intimidate him. This comes shortly after two Pakistan High Commission officials were apprehended in India for espionage and were declared 'persona non grata' by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following this, the Delhi Police special cell is actively probing the case filed under the Official Secrets Act 1923 which largely deals with offences pertaining to spying, sabotage and related crimes.

