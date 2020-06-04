ISI Member Chases Indian Diplomat's Vehicle In Pak, Stations Spies Outside His Residence

Just three days after two Pakistan High Commission officials were apprehended in India for espionage, the neighbouring country's intelligence agency ISI has attempted to intimidate an Indian diplomat. Vehicle of India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by an ISI member on Thursday. The Pakistani intelligence service has also stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside the Indian diplomat's residence in an attempt to harass and intimidate him.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sreeram Chaulia, Strategic affairs expert stated that chasing an Indian diplomat is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention.

"We need to pick it up and escalate the matter and not keep it down. Because we know they are trying to retaliate after two of Pakistani diplomats were caught spying here. It is a matter of making sure that there is a sort of balance. We should be immediately summoning their High Commissioner here," he added.

Pak embassy spies booked

Shortly after two Pakistan High Commission officials were declared 'persona non grata' by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources within the Delhi Police special cell have revealed that the investigation in the case will continue under the Official Secrets Act. In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, two of its officials in the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were asked to leave India within 24 hours after they were found involved in espionage activity.

Following this, the Delhi Police special cell is actively probing the case filed under the Official Secrets Act 1923 which largely deals with offences pertaining to spying, sabotage and related crimes. Three persons have been apprehended by the Indian government including two Pakistan High Commission officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan and a third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan involved in the espionage activity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission has released a statement condemning the action taken by Indian security agencies. "Pakistan condemns the Government of India's decision to declare two officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours. The Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda," read the statement.

