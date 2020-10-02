'Unfortunate': Rajasthan DGP Distressed Over Rape Cases; Calls For Action As A Society

As deplorable sexual assault cases on women are coming to the fore, Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav on Friday expressed distress and said that the role of the society is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society. His statement comes at the backdrop of the heinous Hathras and Balrampur rape incident.

Speaking to ANI, Bhupendra Singh said that the Rajasthan government has swiftly acted in such cases and is working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence.

"It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators & raise awareness in society. We have swiftly acted in such cases & working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence," said Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav.

READ: Rajasthan: 2 minors from Baran gang-raped for 3 days; CM slams comparison with Hathras

Earlier in the day, a girl was found dead and naked inside a hospital in Banswara district of Rajasthan. The kin of the girl has alleged that their daughter was raped and poisoned, and demanded a post-mortem, which was still pending. The incident has been reported from the Khamera police station in Banswara.

Speaking on the same, the DGP said that there is a confusion in the case of Banswara. He further reserved judgment and said that the investigation process is underway and the truth will come out soon.

READ: NCW seeks action taken report from Chhattisgarh DGP over alleged rape of domestic help

Hathras, Balrampur Horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The four accused belonging to the upper caste have been arrested and charged.

On Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT to probe into the incident. The team which will send a report within 7 days, comprises of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members of the Dalit community and women. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member, with the CM speaking to the family via video-link assuring the deceased's father of stringent action against the accused.

Meanwhile, A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang raped in Gaisari area of Balrampur died on Wednesday. As per the police, the woman's family alleged she had not returned home or returned calls on Tuesday evening, prompting them to look out. The Balrampur Police have arrested two accused named Sahil and Shahid in the case, on the basis of the complaint by the victim’s family.

READ: Anurag Kashyap issues statement on 8-hr grilling on Payal Ghosh's rape FIR; claims 'proof'

READ: On Balrampur gangrape, Priyanka, Kareena, Anushka, Ayushmann angry, post strong statements